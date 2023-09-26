Mary, a young lady who was labeled a witch, tormented, and left behind in Akwa Ibom State ten years ago, has been admitted to a university.
Mary was reportedly rescued ten years ago from a bush where she had been hiding by Danish relief worker Anja Ringgren Loven and her husband David Emmanuel Umem.
Ms. Loven posted a before-and-after photo of Mary, who is now an adult, along with the happy news on Facebook.
She wrote,
“Sometimes our work does not need a lot of words. The pictures speak for themselves! This is Mary today vs. 10 years ago when David Emmanuel Umem found her tortured hiding in a bush! Congratulations Mary. Another chapter at university is waiting. We are so proud you.”
Discussion about this post