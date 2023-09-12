Nigerian rapper Erigga has taking a swipe at the rising trend of Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs) among women.

The rapper known for being straightforward, didn’t mince words as he came for ladies who went for for BBL surgeries. He suggested that they do it solely to ste the gazes of men.

In his message, Erigga stated,

“Your ass is literally BEHIND you. You don’t even see it unless you turn around and look in a mirror so YES getting a BBL is 10000% for the gaze of others, most likely men… stop the bullshit!”

This is not the first time the controversial rap artiste has stirred reactions with his commentary. Recently, he urged men to “stop chasing girls” without providing a specific reason for his advice.

Many speculate that economic concerns in Nigeria may have played a significant role in his message.

The difficulties faced by young men in competing with the lavish lifestyles of those involved in fraudulent activities, commonly known as Yahoo Boys, have been a common theme in his statements.