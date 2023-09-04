Nigerian singer, Rejoice Iwueze of Destiny Kids has welcomed her first child with her husband, Oladapo Temitayo Samuel.

The good news was shared by the music star via Instagram on Sunday, September 4.

Rejoice Iwueze shared her beautiful maternity photos as she announces the arrival of her first child.

She wrote;

“Leveled up from just being couple to being parents……

GOD CAN BE TRUSTED.

Welcome to the new level baby @samtblaze

#REJOICEWITHTAYO”

Also sharing the good news, her elder sister, Favour Iwueze announced that she is now an aunt.

“A new addition to the family. My baby girl is now a mother and I am now an aunty!!!” she wrote.

See below;

