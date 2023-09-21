Big Brother Naija All Star housemate Ilebaye have been slammed by netizens after her clash with fellow housemate Venita over their wager task presentation.

Ilebaye’s refusal to participate in the task angered Venita, who confronted her. Venita encouraged Ilebaye to speak up and emphasized throughout the how important the discussion was for everyone to contribute to the task.

Ilebaye, who defended herself, saying that she had to eat in order to participate, mockingly remarked that she was sent from Venita’s village and further accused the mother of two of trying to provoke her.

After the fight with Venita, Ilebaye was seen with colleague, CeeC, lamenting how Venita behaved similarly with ex-housemate Doyin.

This comment did not go down well with many netizens as they drag Ilebaye for acknowledging the efforts Doyin put in their friendship during her stay in the house.

Read some comments below:

@_gifty.a_ commented, “Thank God for vindicating Doyin.”.

@Kayima.chocho: “But you were enjoying it wen she was doing it to doyin”.

@Flakky1: “God is vindicating Doyin. I hope those supporting Baye and Venita can now see. They robbed Doyin of a place in the finals…. including the show organisers and their selective parrot conversation reveal😢”.

@Jayzee: “Now you’re feeling the heat. Ceecee pls don’t inherit her enemies make she carry her cross”.

@Brendaomoniyi: “But shebi when Doyin was fighting for you, you were there supporting Venita. Lmao🤣”.