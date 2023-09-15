Popular Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola has expressed grave concern about the supposed prevalence of godfatherism and ‘godmotherism’ in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The movie star was reacting to the passing of talented promising singer, Mohbad, who allegedly struggled with his musical career after cutting ties with Marlian Music, a record label owned by his senior colleague, Naira Marley.

The film producer emphasised the disadvantages of godfatherism, including hindering possibilities and promotion of hatred, in a post via her Instagram page.

This, according to ‘Queen Lateefah’ actress is the reason she and a few others have decided to serve as their godparents and goddaughter.

She wrote: “Godfatherism/motherism One wrong, Dem go off the light and carry wire. Block intending helpers, cancel opportunities, breed hate, and a lot more. God abeg. The reason some of us have chosen to be our own godfather, godmother, and goddaughter.”

The 35-year-old mother of one also prayed for divine intervention, pleading with God to send godly destiny helpers.

She added: “God, please raise destiny helpers with a mind of God.”