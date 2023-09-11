Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Spyro has many of his fans gushing after he released a wedding video where a groom used his lyrics as his wedding vow.

The groom used lines from Spyro’s hit song Who’s Your Guy in his wedding vows, leaving everyone in attendance in awe as it was captured on camera.

He said: “I will never leave your side (I will never ever go) I dedicate my life to you my guy, Even if the road rough I no mind ‘Cause you be my Gee for life.”

The groom referred to the musician as a philosopher and seemed to be a fan of Spyro.

The singer posted the video on his Instagram page and said he was in tears while watching it since he had promised his followers timeless music.

He stated: “This brought me to tears This goes to show the power of TIMELESS/EVERGREEN music ,it transcends time ,gives hope and assurance.”

Watch the video below: