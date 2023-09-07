Newly evicted BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo has thrown a hot shade at reality star Tacha Akide.

It’d be recalled that Seyi had been evicted on Sunday alongside Ike Onyema and Lucy.

However, while in the house Tacha had campaigned and hoped rigorously for Seyi’s eviction from the show.

During one his media rounds, Seyi, who appeared on the same interview with Ike, gave a shout out to his number one critic Tacha, thanking her for promoting the show, even though she thinks she was called by the show organizers.

Ike said – “Shout out to Tacha”

Seyi added – “Thank you for promoting the show, even though you thought they called you”

Netizens’reactions,

@Gracie_oguns wrote: “Everybody supporting grandson and saying he said sorry

He’s definitely not sorry abeg”

@baridoosa said: “he’s definitely not sorry, he was just playing with the viewers

he’s not changing anytime soon”

@tobilola_O opined: “She tr0lled him while he was in the house, he’s allowed to hit back.”

@okiesmann said: “Seyi can never change”

Watch video below: