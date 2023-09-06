Popular singer and Afrobeats sensation, Ahmed Ololade, professionally known as Asake, has set many tongues wagging online over a video of him with senior colleague Tiwa Savage.

In the trending video, Tiwa Savage was spotted with some fans as they posed for the camera after her show in Atlanta, USA.

Asake, who was also present at the event, quickly congratulated the ‘Loaded’ hitmaker and immediately ran away from the venue.

While the reason behind the singer’s action was yet to be known, netizens have shared different opinions about it.

Watch the video below:

See some reactions below;

_hirehola___ said, “It’s Asake’s voice for me .”

follow_me_bumper_to_bumper said, “He don’t like older lady .”

bymbur1 said, “Mr money no dey waste time abi una no remember.”

patrickchuks9 said, “Why him : “He’s running away from temptations Asake.”

lusciouschingy said, “Dats wat happen wen u start falling for someone who u shouldn’t cos u knw it’s gonna cost u a lot.”