In a throwback video, the father of Mohbad, a Nigerian musician who was declared dead at the age of 27 on September 12, 2023, was listening to Naira Marley talking about his son.

Earlier sources asserted that Mohbad passed away from an ear infection after seeking treatment at an unnamed hospital, when he was injected and quickly fell unconscious.

Mohbad’s father met Naira Marley in a video that has received a lot of attention online to talk to him about his son.

Naira Marley disclosed to Mohbad’s father that his son had frequently forgotten things like his phone password, account number, and song lyrics during their talk.

In the video, his father was astonished by this discovery.

In the meantime, fans of the late Nigerian musician have commented on the post to express their opinions.

@omocr7: “Just take a look at how he’s disrespecting someone’s father. I wish Nigerian police would investigate this issue without being Nigerian police.”

@noraliam_: “Why on earth would you record someone’s dad coming to have serious convo with you.”

@Iamobrash: “@officialnairam1 , why did you ridicule the old man? You were in bed while the old man was standing. God punish poverty o.”

@SamsayGeedo: “Someone’s father came to plead with you, you dey chill, dey record am, come post am. That’s too bad mehn.”

@9thchloud: “No be only to carry gun kill persin be murder. Obviously Naira no like this guy. Why u Dey record the papa Dey talk personal issues ? So u can show as proof bah? We know the scope abeg.”

