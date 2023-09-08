The Big Brother house has seen plenty of drama and emotion. Another addition was the latest revelation from housemate Doyin, as revealed by Big Brother’s parrot.

This revelation was particularly difficult for Pere, who appeared emotional by the end of the night.

A parrot-shaped prop known for its ability to eavesdrop and spill secrets revealed a private conversation between housemates in an ongoing twist in the Big Brother house.

Doyin discussed the complicated love triangle involving Cross, Kim Oprah, and Pere in a conversation with fellow contestants Alex, Cee C, and Mercy. Doyin’s claims about Pere got everyone talking.

Doyin, did not mince words when she shared her thoughts about Pere. During the conversation, she openly discussed what she perceived as feminine traits in Pere’s behavior. In a candid moment, she went a step further, boldly labeling him a “weakling.”

The revelation sent puzzled glances through the house, with many contestants caught off guard by Doyin’s assessment of Pere.

While the Big Brother house is no stranger to drama and conflicts, this incident struck a chord with Pere, who got teary after hearing the revelation.