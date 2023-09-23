Speed Darlington, a controversial rapper, has mocked the late talented singer, Mohbad, who died last week at the age of 27.

Prior to his untimely death, the singer was bullied by his former label boss, Naira Marley, and his aide, Sam Larry, after which the videos of them assaulting him circulated on the internet.

In response, Speed Darlington called Mohbad a weakling, noting how the singer could have fought back.

He opined that bullies, only fight and attack those who they can easily oppress and are scared of those who fight back at them or are stronger than them.

Using Mohbad as a case study, he admonished parents to raise beasts and not weaklings as men.

“Make sure your son is a beast, make sure you produce a beast and not a weakling. I saw too many videos of a dead man, “If anything happens to me, Naira Marley and his boys oo”, I was looking at him, like see this weakling. Bully no dey attack person wey go beat am, bully first go size you up, convince himself that he can lick you like ice cream. Bully does not attack people that are stronger than them. If say every time they attack this boy, whether they are two or three, one of them pleads profusely, dey wouldn’t do it again. But all he does is carry phone and run up and down. Rest in peace to a dead man. Stop raising a weakling, it can’t happen to me”.

Watch him speak below;

While many concurred with him, others slammed him for making a mockery of the dead.

One Obidi Big Dude wrote, “Facts. You have to possess the ability to inflict pain or be devilish but should be able to control your anger. A strong/good man isn’t a man who can’t do evil or inflict pain on others but a man who can do evil but chooses not to do it

One Pure Me wrote, “You be mad man for real. Ur, mate are sending condolences and sympathizing with the family with Mohbad. Mumu Igbo dey

One Pretty Nazinsta wrote, “I just learnt some survival skills to teach my kids. When bullies come in their numbers, pick one and make a mess of that one. At least one of them will be scared to attack you next time”.