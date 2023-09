The 16th Headies Award took place in Atlanta Georgia for the second consecutive year on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

The prestigious award which began in 2006, has played a significant role in the documentation of the strides recorded in the Nigerian music industry through its award which has now become the biggest prize in Nigerian music.

Here is the full winners list.

BEST RAP SINGLE

Declan Rice’ by ODUMODUBLVCK

BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

‘Kpe Paso’ by Wande Coal

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG

Tinko Tinko’ by Obong Jayar

BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR

‘Calm Down’ by Director K (Rema)

BEST RAP ALBUM

‘Young Preacher‘ by Blaqbonez

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

Flytalk Only’ by Payper Corleone

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

‘Abracadabra’by Rexxie

BEST MALE ARTIST

Rema

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

ODUMODUBLVCK

BEST INSPIRATIONAL SONG

‘Eze Ebube’ by Neon Adejo

AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR

‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy

SPECIAL RECOGNITION’

Sound Sultan

DIGITAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Calm Down’ by Rema

BEST STREET HIP-HOP ARTISTE

‘Chance (Na Ham)’ by Seyi Vibez

NEXT-RATED

Asake

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ by Asake

BEST COLLABORATION

Who’s Your Guy Remix’ by Spyro, Tiwa Savage

AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Rema (Nigeria)

BEST WEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Black Sherif (Ghana)

BEST R&B Album

The Brother’s Keeper’ by Chike

INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Selena Gomez

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

‘Soweto’ by Victony, Tempoe

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

In Between by Waje

BEST CENTRAL AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Libianca (Cameroon)

HEADIES VIEWERS’ CHOICE

‘Soweto’ by Victony

BEST EAST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania)

BEST NORTH AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

El Grande Toto (Morocco)

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

‘Loyal’ by Simi Kosoko, Goodsfavour Chidozie, Kosoko Adekunle, Marcel Akunwata

BEST R&B SINGLE

“For my hand’ by Burna Boy

BEST FEMALE ARTISTE

Ayra Starr

BEST SOUTHERN AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Focalistic (South Africa)

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

‘Gbagada Express’ by BOJ

HALL OF FAME

Youssou N’dour