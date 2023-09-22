As the tribute keeps pouring in for the late Afrobeats singer, Mohbad, a heartwarming conversation between him and his best friend, Bella Shmurda resurfaces.

It would be recalled that since the ‘Feel Good’ crooner’s untimely passing, a lot of development followed including his burial, exhumation and autopsy, clash between his father and mother-in-law, and many others.

In the latest video making rounds on social media, the late 27-year-old singer was seen having a chatter with his best friend, Bella Shmurda who invited him for a colleague’s listening party.

The duo could be heard having the best time of their day while joking and calling each other names in a friendly way.

Bella Shmurda has not been himself since the death of his best friend Mohbad, and he urged the police to not delay or withhold any vital information during the course of their investigation.

Watch the video below: