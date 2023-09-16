Budding singer, Daniel Benson popularly known as BNXN, has recounted how a lady attempted to extort him through blackmail after having a one-night stand together.

He said the lady tried to use ‘fake pregnancy’ to be getting money from him but it’s been over a year and they are still waiting for the child.

TheInfoNG reported that a Swedish lady leaked his bedroom video in August 2022, saying she was pregnant for him but he wanted her to terminate it.

The ‘Kilometer’ crooner recalled the experience while having a chat in the latest episode of the Moni Talks podcast.

According to BNXN, the lady demanded money after their one-night stand and when he refused, she attempted to blackmail him by sharing “weird pictures” of him on social media.

The singer, who commended his team for the way they handled the scandal, wondered why blackmailers go scot-free.

BNXN said; “Somebody came out to lie that she’s pregnant for me. I’m still waiting for the child. I was like, ‘Goddamn, girl, that was too far.’ It was blackmail. She wanted to blackmail me. She wanted me to send her money, and when I refused, she posted some weird pictures of me.

“I didn’t know the person, it was just a one-night stand, but it just came back to bite me in the a**. Yeah, people get pregnant from one-night stands. But we are still waiting on the baby. It’s like over a year.”