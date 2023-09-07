Popular singer Davido reacts to the election tribunal’s decision and addresses how elections in Nigeria are won.

The country held its presidential election petition hearing yesterday, during which the cases against the ruling party and President Tinubu were dismissed.

While various reactions greeted the news, Davido took to his X page to express his thoughts.

According to the singer, winning elections in Nigeria is all about rugged-it and it’s the most rugged that usually emerges the winner.

He wrote … “Nigeria Election nah by who rugged pass.”

One netizen took to the comment section to ask if his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State also won by ruggedness and Davido noted that there had been rugged men on his uncle’s side.

The fan known on X as @chief_ochuko stated …

“Na ruggedity ur uncle take win Abi?”

Davido replied … “Men mount.”

