Nollywood movie star Yvonne Jegede has recalled times she struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts; owing to loneliness and not being satisfied with how her life was at the time.

She recounted reaching out to her parents regularly to complain about her many challenges until she welcomed her son.

The screen goddess, fondly referred to as Choco, who recently celebrated her 40th birthday confessed her life changed when she became a mother.

Jegede stated since the moment her son was born, those ugly episodes that often tormented her stopped.

Sharing a clip of some precious moments captured with her four-year-old son, the beautiful mom prayed for every woman desirous of a child to be granted their heart’s desires.

She wrote: “I pray every woman who desires a child get their heart desire.

“I remember I used to be depressed and would call my parents every other week to tell them how much my life wasn’t going as it should and wanted to just end it, but since this bundle of joy came, I don’t remember having those episodes anymore.”

Jegede and her ex-hubby, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole got married in a simple but classy wedding ceremony in Lagos in 2017.

The union produced a son, Xavier in 2018. But hit the rocks in the following year.