Former Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim cries out as fans storm her DM with various requests after her colleague, Cross gave a hint about her wealth.

Cross, while speaking in a conversation with Kim Oprah and Adekunle, had revealed how wealthy the Nollywood movie star is after he disclosed how much he gave her to buy some cryptocurrency.

The reality star had said that Erica once gave him 100K dollars to buy bitcoins for her and that she owns several properties that he’s aware of.

After Cross revelation, Nigerians took the the actress social media page to beg for money.

She revealed that some are begging her to pay their school fees abroad, while some wants her to sponsor their masters and others are begging her for pounds.

Erica wrote;

“Abeg now stop flooding my dms I don’t have money 😫

Now people are begging me for pounds, asking me to pay school fees abroad etc how can you be telling me to pay for masters 😣 I’m not even up to 30yrs of age! pity me!”

