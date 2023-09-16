Popular content creator and actress, Monalisa Stephen has said that people should be kind to to celebrities whose s3x tapes get leaked on the Internet.

Theinfong reports that the controversial actress stated this in the wake of the leaked s3x tape showing her colleague, Moyo Lawal and ex-fiance, which went viral online last week.

Speaking during an interview with PUNCH, the plus-size actress said people should understand that celebrities are human and fall in and out of love like others.

She stated that in the case of a leaked s3x tape, people should not blame the victims because they are going through a tough time.

She said: “People don’t understand that celebrities are humans too. They fall in and out of love. They go through the same things every other person is going through. The difference is just that they are popular. When two adults record a sex tape, and it gets leaked, the blame should be on the person who leaked it.

“I am not sure anyone would just wake up one day and choose to leak their sex tapes intentionally. It is not something to be proud of. However, when things like this happen, can society please be kind to the victim?

They would be going through a lot at that moment; mentally, emotionally, even physically. They need our love and support, not trolling. We need to continue spreading positivity, as tomorrow is not guaranteed. We need to be kind to people always.”