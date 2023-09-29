Reality TV star, Vee Iye has recounted how she got the role in Funke Akindele’s new movie, “She Must Be Obeyed.”

In a post on her Twitter page, Vee Iye shared how she shot her shot in the thespian’s DM, telling her that she believed she was a good actress even though she had no experience.

According to their chat, Vee told Funke Akindele to consider her for anything she was doing that year.

“Good evening Aunty Funke. Hope you’re

well. I just got a random feeling that I should shoot my shot with you. I believe I’m a good actress.

I don’t have much experience but I’m a fast learner and I’m hard working. I grew up watching you in movies and I’m very inspired by how you made yourself a huge brand. I’d love if you consider me for anything you have going on this year. You won’t regret it. Have a lovely night. God bless” she wrote.

Funke Akindele responded positively to Vee Iye’s message.

“Hi my darling. Just seeing your tweet. Why not. Let’s hook up once I get into Lagos. Cool?” She replied in the chat.

“Of course. I’m ready. Thank you!” Vee responded and this was how she she was able to land a role in the movie.

Sharing a screenshot of their chat, Vee appreciated Miss Akindele for helping her unlock what she called” a level of confidence” she never knew she had.

“Thank you for giving me a chance @funkeakindele you helped me unlock a level of confidence I never knew I had. I love you Aunty ❤️ #SheMustBeObeyed OUT NOW on @primevideonaija ✨” she tweeted.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Your daughter lost her life and you refused to pick call” – Man calls out Osuofia, accuses him of abandoning family