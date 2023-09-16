Tina Mba, a Nollywood actress, has revealed how one of her male colleagues’ wives coped with his cheating habit.

During a ‘My View’ interview, the actress addressed the topic of movie stars and infidelity in their marriages.

She revealed that one of her colleagues was caught cheating by his wife, but she made no fuss about it.

Rather, she had called him and told him that she had made him Afang soup and followed it with love letters.

Tina Mba said that the act righted the man’s senses and without being told, he began deleting all the contacts of his various side chics.

She said;

“I know an actor who will tell you, my wife is calling me I want to take her call.

The day the wife caught him cheating, she didn’t quarrel with him, she sent him a love letter and said she was going to cook Afang soup for him, and on his own, he started deleting numbers of women”.

Watch the video below;

RMD recently opened up about the challenges that married men face in staying faithful to their partners. While reacting to the above, Tina Mba on the show today shared a story of another actor and how his wife reacted to the situation. Watch Full Clip: https://t.co/moDG1537p6 pic.twitter.com/2Isn2sd68K — TVC (@TVCconnect) September 15, 2023