Popular Nigerian skit-maker and actress, Maryam Apaokagi, better known as Taaooma, has said women in the entertainment industry can succeed if they are exceptionally creative.

According to the comic star, there are no commendation and special treatment for either men or women in entertainment industry as they get same opportunities and support.

Taaooma revealed this during an interview with Saturday Beats, where she pointed out that one’s level of creativity is more critical to one’s success than one’s gender.

She said:

“It all boils down to one’s level of creativity. If one is confident in one’s abilities, one would not even consider being in a male-dominated industry. My advice to aspiring female comedians is that they should believe in themselves.

“In my opinion, the industry supports female content creators the same way it does for male content creators. There are different collaborations everywhere. It is a good thing that brings about audience growth.”

The content creator further spoke on her future career plans, saying; “Creating approachable, educational, motivating, and humorous content has always been and will always be my goal. I believe that by challenging myself, new personalities will emerge.”