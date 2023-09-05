Nollywood actress, Jumoke Olagoke has shared an emotional story of how her senior colleague, Toyin Abraham changed her life.

She did this while celebrating the actress on her birthday today, September 5.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian revealed that she almost quit her acting career when many things seemed impossible.

However, Jumoke Olagoke said that Toyin Abraham ‘s words of encouragement changed her orientation and she began to see herself in a new way.

She wrote:

“I almost quit my acting career when many things seemed impossible 😊 after rejecting many jobs @tiptopcallpope called me for a job and it was @toyin_abraham production..The location was very close to my house and I went reluctantly after @stylevault._ persuasion

I got to the set and and @toyin_abraham words of encouragement changed my orientation..I saw myself in a new way😩she screaming Jummy you are a good actor..I need you often made me teary… because fr I never imagined myself in that way 😩 Maybe I didn’t believe so much in me 😊but her validation changed it all🙏I went back home crying and I told myself that day I will NEVER QUIT 🙏

Thank you mama🙏 those words that day encouraged and gingered me 🙏

I love you

Happy birthday to a great woman @toyin_abraham May God never depart from you 🙏”

