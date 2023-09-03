Popular Nollywood actress and producer, Mercy Aigbe, has talked about her relationship with her husband, Kazim Adeoti, and how they handle disagreement in their home.

The Nollywood star during an interview with PUNCH said as a couple in the entertainment industry, they respect each other’s opinions and don’t argue unnecessarily.

Mercy said their relationship is built on mutual understanding and respect, stating that she considers herself a business partner, not a wife, whenever money is involved.

She said:

“We disagree. I am very stubborn, and he is also stubborn. However, we respect each other’s opinions, and we don’t argue unnecessarily. Rather, we argue sensibly, and then we don’t look down on each other. Whenever any one of us makes a point, we both think about it and figure out the best way to do things. Our relationship is built on mutual understanding and respect, and that has been helping us.

“When we are doing business, I am not wife, but a business partner, because money is involved. I wear a different hat when it comes to business When we are at home, I wear the hat of a wife.

“He is actually a very understanding person, and he is not the bossy type. He is a good listener, and that makes him a good leader. Whenever I talk, he listens. He tries to reason with me, and we meet in the middle.”

Speaking on how she was able to get through the early phase of her marriage to Kazim, especially being accused of snatching another woman’s husband Mercy Aigbe said she just stayed focused and didn’t care about people’s validation of her decision.

She said:

“I just stayed focused. I am in charge of my life, and I know what works for me. At the end of the day, whether it is a good or bad decision, I would be the one to face the consequences. I don’t need people’s validation for whatever decision I take regarding my life.”