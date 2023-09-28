Omawumi, the wife of Late Nigerian singer, MohBad has agreed to conduct a DNA test to prove the paternity of their 5-month-old son, Liam.

This comes after it was alleged that the little boy is not the biological son of the late singer and after many Nigerians called her out to carry out a DNA test following speculations that Sam Larry is the real father of her son.

In a leaked chat, the wife of Mohbad announced that she is ready to undergo a DNA test to put the speculations to rest.

According to her, she had refrained from responding to the rumors and backlash due to the guidance of her lawyer and sister.

She also revealed that Mohbad was the one who took her virginity and she had never had any intimate relationship with Sam Larry.

She said; “Please help me I’m ready for it. I have never have a physical conversation with samlarry in my life.

I only greet him whenever I see him. Mohbad got me deflowered. How do i go about it? I’m ready. It’s just people around me, Most especially My lawyer. Can you help me speak my sister? I am ready.”

See the post below:

