Nollywood actress Bukunmi Oluwasina recently wrote an emotional message on her Instagram page in which she described her final encounters with the recently deceased musician Mohbad.

Bukunmi revealed the singer’s final words to her in a touching note, in which he also expressed his love and unshakable support.

The actress, who is experiencing conflicting emotions, said she feels simultaneously heartbroken and relieved.

Bukunmi stressed that she finds comfort in the knowledge that Mohbad is now in a better situation, free from dangers to his life.

She expressed her appreciation for having been able to provide him love and support while he was still with her.

In her Bukunmi words;

“I got you… That was your last message and symbol in our chat. I’m sad and happy at the same time. Because you are in a better place now.

And no one would come after your life again my friend.

You are safe now Imole.

It’s an honor that I was able to show my last support and love while you were here.

Good night Oladimeji”

See below;