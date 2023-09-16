Nigerian street pop artiste, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has taken to his page to mourn the death of talented young singer, Mohbad.

The Marlians music record label boss has been trending on social media after the death of his former signee Mohbad. A lot of people have dragged Naira Marley over the death of the singer.

Hours after the death of the 27-year-old, Naira Marley, Zinoleesky and some of his crew took to their Instagram story to share a broken heart emoji to express their sorrow over the death of Mohbad.

Amidst the public criticism, the ‘Soapy’ crooner has taken to his Instagram page to post about the death of the ‘Ko por Ke’ hitmaker, which according to him has shattered him.

See his post below;