Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, shares her ordeals dealing with a medical condition, Hormonal Imbalance / PCOS.

Through her YouTube channel, the actress, popularly known for her role as ‘Toyo Baby’ on the hit comedy series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ disclosed that she experienced continuous bleeding for a period of four months.

Frustrated with the series of medications and topical ointments, Juliana Olayode revealed that she decided to place her faith in God and began to pray, resulting in a transformation in her health.

In her words:

“I bled for four months nonstop.

I’m sharing this because I know there are a lot of women battling with hormonal imbalance /PCOS.

You probably feel tired, weird, and ashamed. You probably have spent so much money on medication and you haven’t seen any changes.

I was dealing with hormonal imbalance/ PCOS and Psoriasis at the same time.

I woke up one day and I said “Enough is enough” I was tired of swallowing drugs and putting all sorts of ointment on my skin. I prayed and exercised my faith and everything changed.

When I got my healing I also have to change my lifestyle/ the things I eat. Majority of the health issues we have is because of the things that we consume. And to stay healthy you must eat right.

I shared more details on my YouTube channel, click the link on my bio or search Juliana Olayode on YouTube to see the full video.

PS: Please note that I’m not saying that medications don’t work, or that you shouldn’t seek medical help, this is just me sharing my story of how my faith worked for me when I got tired of taking medications”.

