Recently evicted Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Prince Nelson has revealed why he decided to participate in the reality TV show.

The actor, who entered the Big Brother Naija house during the fourth week, disclosed that it was his close friendship with Alex Unusual that ultimately convinced him to join the competition.

Prince revealed that he had received an invitation to join the show right from the very beginning but had declined due to other pressing priorities in his life at the time.

However, it was his close friend, Alex Unusual who played a major role in changing his mind. She had also received an invitation to be a part of the show, and she made Prince promise that if he ever had the opportunity to join Big Brother Naija, he should seize it.