The wife of popular media personality and TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Cynthia has issued a profound warning to women showing interest in her husband.

She took to the micro blogging platform X to share this shortly after a female fan asked an inappropriate question about her husband.

During the ongoing Big Brother Naija “All Stars” show, one of the comments displayed on the screen asked whether Ebuka is single, indicating an interest in the TV host.

Cynthia noticed the comment and went online to caution the fan and other women who might be interested in her husband, making it clear that she can defend her territory.

The mother of two tweeted, “I can fight!”

See below:

This has generated reactions from social media users.

See some reactions below;

@wandey_leo wrote, “You really should,, cause your man is too fine!”

@Uyoyo_b wrote, “Only Ebuka tall, dark, con Hans, get muscle and six packs, con get brains, con sabi dress, con dey homely and funny and cute and classy too😫😫 ahn ahn. Babe you married a spec. May God continually keep your home🥰🥰”

@splendormma wrote, “They’re many you need to fight oo, if you need backup, we dey for you”

@agunwaakudo wrote, “How many of us can you fight😖”