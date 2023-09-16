UK-based Nigerian actress, Olufunmilayo Olatunji, popularly known as Elleaboki, has disclosed that she cannot act any movie role that involves her displaying nakedness.

The screen goddess said that she is also role model to many younger ones and she would not want to mislead or misguide them.

The Nollywood actress further stated that she respects her religion and has dignity, and by that she’s not interested in any sexually-related scene.

The movie star said; “Nudity and sexually-related themes can make me turn down an acting role. I am a role model to many. I have my dignity, and I respect my religion so much.”

Despite seeing herself as a role model, Olatunji said she she has no role model in the movie industry, but she admires veteran actress, Kate Henshaw’s lifestyle.

She said; “To say I have a role model in the industry is a big lie, because I only look up to God, and not any human being. However, there is one person I admire a lot in the industry, and that is Kate Henshaw. I love her carriage and the way she’s aging gracefully.”

On how she manages her career from her London base, Elleaboki said; “Anyone who would love to feature me in their projects would have notified me in advance, and I would confirm the date, before booking my flight ticket to come to Nigeria.”

Talking about her journey into the industry, Elleaboki said; “I came to the industry in 2004 through Atinuke Ogungbe, one of the top make-up artists in Abeokuta, Ogun State. I was with her for over a year till I later decided to join ace actor, Segun Ogungbe’s production. That was the beginning of my career in the movie industry.”