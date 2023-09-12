Evicted BBNaija All-Stars Housemate, Doyin David has drummed support for her friends in the house, Ilebaye and Ceec.

The reality star took to her Twitter page to announce that she is rooting for the duo.

Doyin stated that she can’t wait for Ilebaye and Ceec to hold hands in the finals and for them to succeed both on and off the screen.

She concluded by asking her fans to vote for them.

She wrote;

“I’m rooting for you both all the way and I can’t wait to see you both hold hands in the finals and succeed beyond your own imagination, both on and off the screen.

VOTE ILEBAYE

VOTE CEE C”

See her post below;



