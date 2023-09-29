Popular Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, has revealed that she considered bleaching her skin while she was in Canada.

The dark-skinned diva stated that she wanted to bleach her skin because of the racism in the country.

The thespian made this disclosure during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

The actress, who moved to Canada at the young age of 16 said the racism she suffered was traumatising for her because it came from “within”.

Chude, asked: “You talked about wanting to bleach your skin because when you grow up people would call me a monkey. [Did] this literally happen?”

Osifo replied:

“Yeah. It happens absolutely. And it happens from your shade too, you know. So, that’s why it’s even more of a weird thing.

“I always feel that those who get bullied, don’t get bullied by outsiders. It’s from within. Because if somebody else says it, you may not care but if somebody who is around you, who you are always kinda seeing every other day says it, it hurts more

“This was when I was a teenager in Canada. The positive aspect of moving [back] to Nigeria, was seeing more of individuals who look just like me.”