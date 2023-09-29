Popular investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo fell down in tears as she vehemently denied any connections to Sam Larry.

During a TikTok live online session, Olunloyo declared that she had not spoken to Sam Larry. She went on to emphasize how old she was and beg people to stop accusing her unjustly.

She continued by saying that she spoke with NTA and shared all of her information on Mohbad’s demise in that interview.

She bemoaned eloquently that males may have attacked her there if she had stayed at her Ajah house due to the false rumors about her.

Speaking on Mohbad’s passing, Kemi Olunloyo has questioned the paternity of Mohbad’s son.

