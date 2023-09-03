Ice Prince, a popular Nigerian rapper, has stated that Afrobeats maestros Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid and Damini “Burna Boy” Ogulu predicted their musical success many years before.

The 36-year-old Hip Hop musician stated that Wizkid informed him 10 years ago that he would achieve everything he has done musically, but he (Ice Prince) was sceptical.

According to Ice Prince, he is one of those who watched the likes of Wizzy and Burna Boy grow in the domestic and international scene.

The multi-award-winning rapper made the revelation when he featured in the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast hosted by UK-based media personality, Adesope Olajide, aka Shopsydoo.

He said; “When I see what afrobeats is achieving right now, it’s just like a dream come true. And not everybody will do it at the same time. But with God and with consistency, we all can do it.

“I remember Wiz [kid] telling me he was going to do all these things like 10 years ago. And at that time, I could have been looking at him like, Nah, you’re crazy. But look, it actually played out to be what it is.

“I have seen Burna Boy tell me, Yo, I’m gonna do this. I’m gonna do that. And at that time, it was prophesying, not even sure how it was going to happen.

“So, to see it happening now, it was like wow, wow, wow! Dreams do actually come true. I’m super proud of these guys. I’m one of those people that can tell you I watched these guys grow up.”