A Nigerian man has sparked reactions online after sharing his chats with music executive, Don Jazzy.

The boy went by the name Osaigbovo-umweni.O. Kelvin had set up a shack beside the road with a sign asking for Don Jazzy to join the third spot on his list of 100 celebrities he wanted to hug. O. Kelvin was on a mission to hug 100 famous people.

In a now-viral video, the fans were holding a sign with the message, “Please hug me Don Jazzy.”

He was fortunate that the musician noticed the video and responded in the comments section to let him know that he was actually in America at the time, not Nigeria.

“Ahh 🤦🏾‍♂️ I Dey yankee ooo,” Don Jazzy wrote.

A recent update revealed the boy’s private communication with Don Jazzy, in which the musician requested that he give his account information.

The artist continued by advising the fan not to pull another act like that because the current situation is extremely risky.

“I know it’s not safe but I must mount here till you come o. I get coconut head. God will protect me boss”.

