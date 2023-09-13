Ugochukwu Onyinanya, better known as MC Ug Future in Nollywood, has spoken out about his alleged affair with a colleague, Moyo Lawal.

Following the circulation of the actress’s tape, the upcoming actor claimed on his Facebook page that he dated the actress for two years, from 2020 to 2021.

Though he is not one to betray others, he revealed that Moyo enjoyed private video s3x and other crazy things.

He further revealed that he has their S3x tapes but can’t hurt her and himself, though she had hurt him many times.

“I was not raised to betray people, I dated Moyo Lawal for 2 years 2020 – 2021. She loves private video sex & a lot of crázy things.

I have all our s3x tapes, all these while but I can’t hurt my colleague and myself. Thought she hurt me many times”.

Netizens blasted him for chasing clout with the actress’s name, as they likened him to biblical, Judas Iscariot.

One Okorie Naydo wrote, “Judas in disguise Ewu Gambia

One Adawise wrote, “Was this necessary

One Secunda Onyi wrote, “Radio without battery. Judas

One Ada Diuto wrote, “I was not raised to betray people, then boom! He tells social media that he has her S3x tapes. I am confused

One Everything Mayowa wrote, “You were not afraid to betray people but you were raised to cast them, well raised

One Hausa Panda wrote, “See Judas Iscariot apprentice

One Lizpg65 wrote, “Dates Moyo ke? I thought she said she was celibate. But what’s the relevance of your information uncle?? Wetin I know sef?? Na una sabi”.