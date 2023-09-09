Former Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has yet again expressed regrets for his insensitive remarks on the reality show.

The recently evicted housemate noted that he has apologised for his utterances against women and is committed to learning from his experience.

The 33-year-old actor further stated that it was not his intention to offend anybody, and he once again apologised to those who may have been harmed in any way.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, Seyi said; “I appreciate the chance to address this. In light of the controversy surrounding my statements, I regret any harm or misunderstanding they might have caused.

It was never my intention to offend anyone, and I have apologised for any offense or confusion my comments might have generated. I am committed to learning from this experience and being more mindful of my words in the future to ensure they promote understanding and positivity.

“I want to clarify that my intention was never to offend or harm anyone. If my words were misconstrued or caused any hurt, I sincerely apologise. My aim is always to promote understanding and positivity, and I will be more mindful of my words in the future to avoid any such misunderstandings.”

Speaking on his best moments in the All Stars house, the reality star said; “Being part of the few housemates to be called for the All Stars season is one for the books, and I believe it would go down in history.

Also, the incredible bonds I formed with my fellow housemates was another highlight. Building those strong connections and friendships were truly special, and it’s something I will always cherish.”