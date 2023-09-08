Famous Nigerian singer and songwriter Temilade Openiyi better known by her stage name Tems disclosed that she had misplaced her Grammy Award plaque.

The ‘Free mind’ hitmaker made this disclosure during a recent interview.

Recall that on February 6th, 2023 Tems earned her first Grammy award for her contribution to American superstar, Future’s hit single ‘Wait For U’.

Tems’ vocals were sampled on the single that also features Canadian superstar rapper Drake. This makes her the first Nigerian female artiste with a Grammy Award.

While some artistes are well known to be flaunting their Grammy Awards by bringing on stage, take it to event, shows among others, it is contrary for Tems.

According to the singer, she can’t remember the place she kept her Grammy Award plaque, maybe she placed it inside a shelve or somewhere else.

She stated that she doesn’t know where she actually kept it while adding that she has moved on to the next level of her musical career.

Watch the video below;