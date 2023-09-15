An unidentified man has threatened to leak out naked photos and videos of Nigerian actress and comedienne, Lizzy Jay.

In a video from her Instagram page, the comedienne was heard receiving the call of the unidentified man who informed her that he has her nudes.

The man in question asked if he should post them on social media and she gave him the go ahead to do so.

Moments later in the same clip, the man could be heard saying that he already sent her a copy of her nudes on Instagram for her to see and also went ahead to add that he would forward it to gossipmill media channel to post so the world can know.

Responding to the threat, the actress hit back by hurling abusive words on him and giving him the go ahead to post in online or give it to whoever he wants to give it to.

The Nollywood actress also posted an update on her media page regaining a blackmail from an unidentified person.

The post reads: “For the past few days, I have received calls and message from someone who claim to have my nudes. The calls and comment on my page are aimed at forcing me to a negotiation table to become a victim of blackmail.”

“NOTE: MY DOCTOR HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS BLACKMAIL, APART FROM BEING MY DOCTOR, HE IS ALSO ONE OF THE PEOPLE I TRUST WITH MY LIFE. THIS IS A DOCTOR I HAVE BEEN USING FOR YEARSSS AND NO ISSUE EVER SINCE… KINDLY WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO BEFORE CONCLUDING, YOU CAN SAY ANYTHING YOU WANT TO ME, BUT PLEASE LEAVE MY DOCTOR OUT OF THIS, HE HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS BLACKMAIL!!!!!!”

“TO ALL OF YOU THAT HAS ONE OR TWO NEGATIVE THINGS TO SAY, DON’T WORRY, BLACKMAIL GO REACH EVERYBODY, AND BY THE TIME IT REACHES YOU, YOU GO EXPLAIN TAYA TOO…EVIDENCE NO GO DEY.”

Watch the videos below;

https://instagram.com/stories/iamlizzyjay/3192105500756050413?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=NjZiM2M3MzIxNA==

https://instagram.com/stories/iamlizzyjay/3192112628128402619?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=NjZiM2M3MzIxNA==