Former presidential aide and activist, Reno Omokri has revealed why he has come to the defence of embattled Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, amid the allegations of being involved in the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

Reno Omokri, who is a renowned commentator, conducted a in-depth interview with the Marlians music boss. While this interview generated attention and garnered both support and backlash, Omokri remained steadfast in his decision to provide a platform for Naira Marley to address these serious allegations.

Omokri’s hints at being able to relate with the artist’s predicament because he himself has experienced what it means to be falsely accused in the past. This fuels his determination to ensure that individuals facing allegations are given a fair chance to speak their truth and clear their names.

