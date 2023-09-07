Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ winner Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has finally spoken out about her argument with Chichi during the reunion and N100 million lawsuit.

Recall that during the BBNaija Reunion, Phyna accused Chichi of leaving her husband and children in Benin City following an intense argument, which resulted in the death of one of her children.

She also claimed that Chichi had used her parents’ passing as a winning strategy for the competition. In addition, Phyna had labeled Chichi a stripper and age-shamed her, saying that she is 33. Plus, Phyna added the accusation that Chichi poisoned her friend in Cyprus out of jealousy.

During a recent chat with popular media personality Chude Jideonwo, the hype priestess claimed that the comments Chichi used against her which the show’s producers chose not to air were the cause of her anger.

She said that ChiChi body-shamed her and called her an abortionist, which trigger her.

In her words;

“The way I attacked her they should have known she said something, that part was mute. Because the previous day, you body shamed me, you called me shapeless and saggy boobs, that’s why I had to use the word for her that she would record in her heart and brain. Because you can’t be body-shaming me that have a natural body, I had to remind her that there are stuff.

You called me an abortionist, I reminded you that you have two kids that you abandoned.

Two days later, she is suing me in court for N100 million for libel and defamation of character. I called my lawyer that if we didn’t reply to the lawsuit, what would happen? My lawyer said if we didn’t reply within 7 days, she could charge me in court. The next day I bought a suit to prepare for court.

I don’t like trouble but I love trouble”.

Watch the video below;