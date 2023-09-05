Prince Nelson, an evicted Naija All Stars housemate, has revealed that he joined the show to fulfill a promise he made to his friend, Alex Unusual.

In a recent interview with Naija FM in Lagos, Prince revealed that he was one of the original housemates who were supposed to go on the reality show, but he declined.

Apart from promoting his brand, he stated that he had to be featured as a houseguest because of Alex.

Prince said, “Alex was one of the reasons I came into the [Big Brother] House apart from promoting my own businesses and everything. She made me make a promise because I was one of the original housemates that were supposed to go into the House but I declined.

“But she made me promise that if at any point Big Brother ever called me again to come into the House even if it is for one day, that I should come even if it was just to say hello and leave that she is going to be pleased. And I said no problem.

“So, when the call came, it came at a very convenient time. I was like, okay, it’s cool. I have a promise that I made to someone. I would fulfill the promise and I would also use the opportunity to promote my brand. So, it was a win-win for me.”