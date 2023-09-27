Verydarkman, a well-known TikToker, has spoken out after his tape was leaked online.

Verydarkman, a major advocate for a DNA test on late Mohbad’s son tape, was le@ked on telegram.

He is seen rubb!ng his private region in the video, which elicited comments from online users.

However, in the midst of the viral priv@te video, Verydarkman has emerged to show that he is unbothered as he speaks more about the tape.

He revealed that the leaked t@pe was a clip he sold for money in 2020 when he was a s+xu@l content creator.

He revealed that it was the source of his funds for purchasing a car, and he made a lot of money from the hustle. Nonetheless, he confessed that he had put an end to it.

He revealed that there are more films of him and girls having s+x and that he would not be surprised if they ever leaked online.

He stated that the only reason his take was leaked was because he requested a DNA test for Mohbad’s son.

