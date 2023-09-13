BBNaija All-Stars Housemate, Doyin David has tendered an apology to her friend and colleague, Beauty Tukura over her outburst while in the house.

Recall that there have been speculations that Beauty cut off Doyin and stopped campaigning for her after the latter mentioned that their friendship was merely for social media.

According to her, they didn’t have a real relationship in reality.

Also, Doyin confirmed the dating rumors surrounding Neo Akpofure and her friend, Beauty Tukura.

She told Ilebaye, who was getting too close to Neo few weeks after the show started, that he was in a relationship with Beauty.

Following her eviction, Doyin David has apologized to Beauty Tukura over her comments.

According to her, she came to realise that her comments about Beauty were wrong.

She wrote;

“I have been doing some soul-searching since I left the house and I realize the gravity of my actions. I want you to know that I never intended to hurt you and I’m devastated that my words had such a negative impact on our friendship.

You mean a lot to me and I value our friendship a lot. It’s painful to think that my behavior has put that friendship at risk and I want you to understand that I take full responsibility for my actions and I’m committed to making amends.

I genuinely care about you and our friendship and I’m willing to invest the time and effort required to mend what has been broken.

Once again, I hope that you recognize that publicly I have offended you and publicly I am saying… I am genuinely sorry

@beautyetukura

and I do love you very much ❤️”.

Reacting to this, Beauty shared a video of them and wrote; “BG4L ❤️❤️ I Love You Too @OfficialDoyin_ ❤️”

See below;

