The bricklayer who built the late famous singer Mohbad’s ultimate resting place, exults over the accomplishment of building his grave.

It would be noted that the musician was buried the second day following his death amidst allegations of his demise being a homicide.

After his burial, the mason in charge of casting his grave sparked controversy online with a remark about being affluent.

The craftsman underlined what a tremendous accomplishment it was for him to be the gravedigger for a famous person.

“If dem say na me go do Mohbad burial ground, I go forh o. I no believe say na me go do Mohbad burial ground o. Help me o; I need help. If I blow, it’s not small. I don’t know Mohbad but I like him,” he said.

Watch the video below: