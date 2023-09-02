Former Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Tolanibaj has slammed Nigerians who are still talking about and criticizing her conduct in Big Brother’s house.

Theinfong recalls that the reality star had been evicted alongside Frodd in the last week’s double eviction.

While in the house, Tolanibaj had been frequently criticized by viewers for how she usually chases and fight over fellow housemate, Neo Akpofure, who’s her love interest on the show.

Tolanibaj who has now had enough of the banter slammed critics as she informs them that she doesn’t care about their opinions.

She added that rather than being on her matter, they should focus on hustling for their December funds.

She wrote;

“Y’all still don’t know that Tolani Baj no send una papas.

Get your frustrated lives together and hustle for your December funds.”

See her post below:

Y’all still don’t know that Tolani Baj no send una papas. Get your frustrated lives together and hustle for your December funds. — TBAJ (@tolanibaj) September 1, 2023