Nigerian music sensation Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known by his stage name Spyro, has admitted that he struggled with a pornography addiction for a long time.

The ‘Who’s your guy’ crooner made this disclosure during a recent interview with Echoo Room.

As against the rumours that he hates his colleagues for leading careless lives, he insisted that his goal is not to spread religion through the secular music industry.

However, the singer argued that artists can still profit from good music.

Spyro said, “I struggled with pornography for years. I’m not a saint. I go through these things. I’m in here with you guys. I’m not saying that I’m holy. Everyone is far from holy.

“And I’m not coming to preach to people that you’ve to be holy. I’m human just like you. But I’m just saying that as much as we can.”

This disclosure from Spyro comes after he recently sparked controversy after he insinuated in a podcast interview that colleague, Shallipopi’s music inspires fraudsters.