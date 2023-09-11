Celebrity couple, Stan Nze and Blessing Obasi has shared their pregnancy journey.

They shared this via their YouTube channel.

According to them, it started as a headache while on movie set.

Blessing revealed that she became aware of her pregnancy when she was two months gone and it was just a few days before her birthday on May 6, 2023.

On that day, she had filled in for her husband at a friend’s showroom event.

The actress decided to confide in a close friend about her headache and discomfort.

When her friend suggested she take a pregnancy test, Blessing hesitated, fearing disappointment.

She eventually took the test and it turned out positive.

Overjoyed, Blessing, who has been praying for a child shed tears of happiness.

At that time, Stan was out of the country. He discovered the news of her pregnancy on her birthday.

In the YouTube video, Stan Nze recounted how Blessing Obasi and their close friends shared the good news to him.

According him, they surprised him with a box of baby gifts, which he found to be a rather peculiar present.

Perplexed, Stan couldn’t grasp what was happening until Blessing revealed to him that she was pregnant.

Watch the video below;

