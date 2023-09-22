Popular singer, Boy Spyce has opened up on his wish to marry American musician, Billie Eilish.

The rising star made this known while addressing his intentions to do international collaborations during a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.

He stated that he finds Billie Eilish pretty and she had always been his celebrity crush.

He said;

“I would like to be on a song with Billie Eilish, The Weeknd…

“I love Billie. If I will ever get married, then I want to marry Billie Eilish. She has always been my celebrity crush. I love her. She is so pretty.”

He also vowed to bring a Grammy home with his music.

“I believe anything can happen. So, when it comes to my music I don’t doubt myself for once. There is nothing that can make me doubt myself. I believe that I’m gonna win a Grammy.

“I have envisaged it even before I got signed to Mavin Records. When I was in JSS 1, I saw myself in Mavin [and today I’m signed to Mavin),” he added.