Popular reality TV star and actress, Erica Nlewedim speaks disqualification on the lockdown edition of the show back in 2020 as she addresses her relationship with socielite, Kiddwaya and why she failed to appear on the ongoing BBNaija ‘All Stars’.

The Nollywood actress opened up on this while being featured on Cool FM radio station interview with fellow disqualified housemate, Tacha.

Responding to a question on why she didn’t appear on the All Stars edition of the BBN show, she noted that she has achieved the very reason she wanted to be on the show during her first time and there was no point being on it again.

On her relationship with the billionaire heir, Kiddwaya, she noted that he’s like a brother to her.

The reality star also replied a fan who asked how she feels about being described as a disqualified housemate, Erica said;

“I think it’s funny because It’s a game show, it’s not like I was disqualified from life or something very serious. It was a game and actually, the winners are usually not the real winners on a normal day. And even if I had stayed, I probably would have gotten like second place. It’s better the way it was.”

